SIALKOT/GUJRANWALA-An inspector and a constable of the Wildlife Department were gunned down by a Daska huntsman as they forbade him to illegally hunt the birds.

According to the Daska police, an accused was busy illegal hunting the prohibited birds in the fields in the outskirts of the city. Meanwhile, the officials of the Wildlife Department stopped him from hunting. On the orders, the accused fled away by a motorcycle by dodging the Wildlife Department officials.

Later, the accused opened fire on the chasing inspector Manzur Ahmed and constable Mushtaq Ahmed , who succumbed to their injuries on the way. Police shifted the bodies to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy.

Likewise, a widow’s son namely Imran Shehzad was allegedly axed to death by trader Imran Shehzad at his home in village Glotiyaan Khurd, Daska tehsil.

Victim’s mother Qiasara Paveen told the police her Imran was asleep in his room when some unknown accused killed him with repeated attacks of a sharp-edged axe and fled away. He was unemployed for the last six months. He was the father of five minor children. The reason behind the brutal murder has not yet been told. Police have shifted dead body to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy . In Gujranwala, a man was killed by his brother over property issue in Lohianwala Aroop police limits. Shahid, 45, had a property dispute with his younger brother Zahid. Shahid and his brother had a quarrel over the issue while accused Zahid hit his brother Shahid with a stick and killed him at the spot.

Meanwhile, a prisoner died while he was being transferred from the jail to the court. Deceased Sajjad was involved in a robbery case and jail police were taking him to the court for hearing, meanwhile Sajjad got unconscious and shifted to DHQ Hospital where he breathed his last. The heirs of Sajjad staged a protest outside the hospital and chanted slogans against jail staff. The protesters alleged that jail staff tortured Sajjad due to which he died. They demanded the high ups to take action of the matter and guilty persons be punished.

A shop caught fire due to short-circuit which caused a loss of millions of rupee to the owner. It was reported that a hardware shop located at Bakhtewala suddenly caught fire resultantly the material was burnt into ashes while Rescue 1122 overcame the fire after about two-hour operation.