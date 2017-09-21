BUREWALA-A large number of Burewala-based Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers attended the party rally in Sahiwal here on Wednesday.

PPP Divisional President Malik Nosher Khan Langrial, District President Mehmood Hayat Khan Tochi and Tehsil President Ahsin Sardar Bhatti led the rally. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed the rally. The workers were carrying placards, banners and party flags. They chanted slogans in the favour of the party leadership.

Teachers’ key role in uplift highlighted

NOORPUR THAL/HAFIZABAD-Teachers can revolutionise a society by bringing about a positive and constructive change in the minds of students.

This was stated by In-charge of Teachers Training Programme Shahid Iqbal. He was addressing newly recruited educators during an induction training session at Govt Model High School No 1, Jauherabad here the other day. He said that the youth must be acquainted with the Two-Nation Theory, aims and objectives of the establishment of Pakistan and the life and services of heroes of the Independence Movement. He said that the training would help teachers utilize their capabilities to teach students.

Likewise, Chairman District Council Mian Afzal Hussain Tarar has called upon the teachers to play their vital role for the promotion of the education to make their pupils useful and responsible citizens to make the country strong and prosperous.

Addressing farewell reception hosted in honouur of renowned teacher of Government High School No. 1 Hafizabad Rana Muhammad Younas, he called upon the teachers to emulate the services rendered by him. He appreciated the commitment and missionary zeal of the teacher for ensuring character building of the students and raising the standard of education.

PROTEST: The DBA strongly protested against the failure of the police in not arresting the accused involved in the murderous assault on a senior member of DBA Rana Tanweer Hussain. The lawyers of Shaheen Lawyers Forum President Malik Hamid Nasir and others have called upon the DPO to ensure early arrest of the accused involved in the incident.