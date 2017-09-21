Former president Pervez Musharraf in a startling revelation on Thursday accused Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari of being involved in Benazir Bhutto’s assassination.

In a video message posted on social media, Musharraf claimed the PPP leader had the most to gain from the death of Benazir, adding that “Zardari had put the blame on me”.

“There is only one man responsible for the Bhutto family's demise and his name is Asif Ali Zardari. He was involved in the deaths of Benazir and Murtaza Bhutto," he said.

Recalling the five years of PPP government, the former president said Zardari had refrained from ordering a probe into Murtaza Bhutto’s murder “as he himself was involved”.

“He (Zardari) was in power for five years yet he did not ordered an inquiry into Murtaza’s case. There was just one person who had everything to gain from Benazir's assassination, and that was Asif Ali Zardari,” he added.