The 6th death anniversary of legendary actor, comedian and host Moin Akhtar is being observed today.

Moin Akhtar made his name in entertainment industry starting from 1960s.

He received attention when he mimicked famous film actor Muhammad Ali during an award show.

During his over four decades long career, Akhtar performed numerous famous roles in dramas and programs like Rosi, Half Plater, Family 93, Sach Much, and Eid Train.

His partnership with writer Anwar Maqsood garnered a lot of acclaim and the duo did a number of comic programs together, like Loose Talk in which Moin Akhtar performed in different getups in over 400 episodes starting from 1995.

Moin Akhtar was not only famous in Pakistan but also has huge fan following in India with actors like Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan praising his work.

Along with many awards, he was honoured with Pride of Performance Award by Pakistan government in 1996.

He passed away on April 22, 2011 and is buried in Model Colony graveyard in Karachi.