GUJRANWALA - Anti-Corruption Establishment teams held an Education Department clerk and a Patwari red handed while receiving bribe here on Friday.

Citizen Husnaian had complained that Rana Aftab, the head clerk of Education Department, was demanding five thousands bribe for registration of his school. Likewise, another citizen Liaqat Hussain in his written application alleged that Patwari Mumtaz was demanding three thousands bribe for issuing him "Fard".

On the applications, the anti corruption teams raided and held the head clerk and Patwari while receiving bribe from the citizens.

PROTEST: Dozens of citizens staged a protest against police in front of the CPO Office for not arresting the accused involved in an aerial firing case.

The protesters alleged that accused Hamad Bhinder along with his companions had attacked the house of citizen Danyal about five days before. The accused opened fire at the walls and gate of the house and also threatened them of dire consequences. They further alleged that besides registering the case against accused persons, the Aroop police have took no action to arrest the influential accused.