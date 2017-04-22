KHANEWAL - The district government has claimed that it has made all the arrangements for the second phase of census starting from April 25 to May 25.

It urged the people belonging to all walks of life and all relevant departments to cooperate with the census staff. It also discussed the security arrangements for the Census teams. It said that training process for census had been completed. A helpline 065-9200308 has also been established in this regard, it added.

The census is being held in the country after 19 years. The second phase of 6th Census process will start in Khanewal district from April 25. In second phase of sixth census, a total of 88 districts of Pakistan are included, 22 districts of Punjab, 21 districts of Sindh, 17 districts of Balochistan, 18 districts of KPK, 5 districts of AJ&K and 5 districts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Khanewal district is also among 22 districts of the Punjab province, these are Khanewal, Multan, Mianwali, Bakhar, Khushab, Sargodah, Chakwal, Jehlum, Sahiwal, Okara, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaudin, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Cholistan, Lodharan, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to the census divisions, Khanewal falls into Multan census division along with Multan and Lodharan districts. Four tehsils of Khanewal district have been given census area code. Khanewal tehsil code is 220, Jahanian tehsil code 221, Mian Channu tehsil code 222 and Kabirwala tehsil code is 223.

During a meeting with newsman, the deputy commissioner said Khanewal district has been distributed in 33 charges, 287 census-circles, 2231 blocks with 33 charge superintendents, 287 circle supervisors and 2231 enumerators.

Reserved staff will be 3 charge superintendents, 29 circle supervisors and 233 enumerators, and total staff strength will be 36 charge superintendents, 316 circle supervisors and 2454 enumerators, he said.

A census team will consist of one enumerator and one Pak Army troop. About 2,000 troops and their commanders of Pak Army have reached in Khanewal to perform their duties. DMO M Yousaf will be the focal person and Zia Mehdi Sargana assistant in the district. The last census was conducted in 1998.