MIRPUR: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government have reshuffled the district-level bureaucracy, transferring a number of deputy commissioners in various districts of the valley, official sources said.

An AJK government spokesman in a notification issued late Thursday said that the PM’s Personal Staff Officer (PSO) Masoodur Rehman had been transferred and posted as the Muzaffarabad DC.

He will replace the incumbent Tehzeebun Nisa (Acting Charge BPS-19). Nisa, on the other hand, has now been inducted as the AJK Rehabilitation Commissioner.

Similarly, DC Bagh Chaudhry Guftar Hussain has been transferred and posted as DC Bhimber, replacing Sardar Adnan Khursheed who has in turn been appointed as the PSO to the PM.

Similarly, DMG Member Muhammad Fareed, currently affiliated with S&GAD, has been posted as DC Neelum Valley.

More postings and transfers in various districts are also expected to take place.