ISLAMABAD:- Musa Raza Gilani, the son of former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani was among 11 others indicted in the Ephedrine quota case on Friday. The case was heard by the Special Court judge, Irum Niazi. The Anti-Narcotics Force had alleged that Musa Gilani was involved in illegal allotment of the drug, ephedrine quota. Musa Gilani pleaded not guilty. The case was adjourned till May 12.–INP