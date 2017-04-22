KASUR: An 11-year-old girl was strangled to death allegedly after rape here in Basti Qadirabad on Friday. According to the Kasur Saddr Police, the girl went missing from her house in Basti Qadirabad in the morning. However, her dead body was found near Kasur Bypass in the evening. It was suspected that she was strangled by unidentified accused allegedly after rape. The police shifted the body to DHQ Hospital for autopsy. The police also registered a case and launched investigation.