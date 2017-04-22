ISLAMABAD - The federal government Friday appointed Azmat Ali Ranjha, a grade-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), as Rector of the National School of Public Policy for a period of four years.

According to the notification, the competent authority has been pleased to approve the appointment of Azmat Ali Ranjha, a BS-22 officer of PAS, presently awaiting posting in the Establishment Division, as Rector NSPP with immediate effect. The appointment shall be for a period of four years as laid down in Section 9(2)(a) of NSPP ordinance 2002.

Azmat Ali Ranjha, who was working as secretary Commerce Division, was directed to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect and until further orders in last month.

The post of NSPP was lying vacant after the retirement of former Rector NSPP Ismail Qureshi in December last. The government had been given acting-charge of Rector NSPP to Director General Civil Services Academy Maroof Afzal in February last. According to the Establishment Division officials, the post of Rector NSPP is very important because the NSPP conducts trainings of civil servants at all level across the country.