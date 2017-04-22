QUETTA Balochistan Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution expressing full confidence in the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday afternoon. Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri tabled the resolution in the House. Speaking on the floor of the House, Nawab Sanaullah Zehri said that they fully accept the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Panama Leaks case and they would also whole heartedly accept the report of Joint Investigation Team constituted by the apex court in its verdict. Later, the session of the House was adjourned for an indefinite period.