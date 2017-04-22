VEHARI - Preparation for the wheat procurement has been finalised with the establishment of 12 centres for purchasing of 1.6 million bags, the local government claimed.

The Punjab government has deputed Anti-Corruption Establishment and NAB on the purchasing centres. The gunny bags are issued on merit, it said. The centre coordinators have been deployed to register the farmers from 23 April while the gunny bags will be issued on first come first get basis.

The farmers' representatives and politicians will be there to sort out problems. 10 empty sacs per acre will be issued and Rs9 will be charged as labour. It said and added these transactions will be entertained through banks.