Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif says China is contributing in the process of development of Pakistan through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project, reported Radio Pakistan.

He was talking to Lu Xinshe, member of the Central Committee of Communist Party of China and Party Secretary of Jiangxi Province in Lahore on Saturday.

They discussed matters pertaining to promotion in economic and trade cooperation between Punjab and Chinese province Jiangxi.

On the occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said new era of economic relations between Pakistan and China has started in the tenure of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Lu Xinshe said a number of milestones have been achieved in Punjab under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

Later addressing Punjab-Jiangxi Business Forum in Lahore today, the Punjab Chief Minister said the Chinese leadership has assured Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of their full support for socio-economic development of Pakistan.

He said China is making an historic investment of sixty billion dollars under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in Pakistan.