RAWALPINDI:- Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor Bajwa said on Friday that certain persons’ comments regarding head of intelligence agency are baseless and misleading, reported a private TV channel. In reaction to a statement of Leader of the Opposition in Senate, Aitzaz Ahsan, head of military’s media cell stated that integrity of the armed forces is beyond reproach. He stated: “Comments by few regarding head of premier intelligence agency are baseless, misleading and unwarranted. Integrity of armed forces is beyond reproach.”–Monitoring Desk