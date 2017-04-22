RAWALPINDI:- Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor Bajwa said on Friday that certain persons’ comments regarding head of intelligence agency are baseless and misleading, reported a private TV channel. In reaction to a statement of Leader of the Opposition in Senate, Aitzaz Ahsan, head of military’s media cell stated that integrity of the armed forces is beyond reproach. He stated: “Comments by few regarding head of premier intelligence agency are baseless, misleading and unwarranted. Integrity of armed forces is beyond reproach.”–Monitoring Desk
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 22-Apr-2017 here.