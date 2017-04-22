ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday stressed upon the global community, particularly US to help resolve Kashmir issue for lasting peace in the region, which would benefit half of the World's population.

"I think for the regional peace, the global community has a responsibility to work on the flash issue of the region and that is resolution of Kashmir issue," he was speaking at the Heritage Foundation in Washington.

He was speaking on the topic “Pakistan's Economic Reforms: Its Quest for Investment, Prospects for Development, and Social Change”.

The programme was hosted by Director Asian Studies Walter Lohman.

Dar said that the resolution of Kashmir issue was outstanding for decades now and informed the audience about the current situation going on in Indian Occupied Kashmir for last several months.

He said that the resolution of this issue would bring regional stability and the spendings on defence could be utilised for social development.

On Afghanistan issue, he said that peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan, expressing the hope for peaceful political solution of Afghanistan problem.

He said that there was no second thought that Pakistan had been part of global efforts. Dar said that any country that suffered most on account of terrorism was Pakistan.

Pakistan lost 35,000 lives including 6,000 Armed Forces and had 40,000 to 50,000 injured, adding, it had to bear financial and economic loss due to the war.

"This is the huge loss on any country on globe," he remarked and deplored that some vested interests had been pointing fingers on Pakistan, which was regrettable.

Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan had been looking forward to work with new administration of the US.

He said that it had been great partnership in the past and we would be able to work together and further enhance economic, defence and bilateral ties.

Talking about the economic stability of Pakistan, he said that the country was moving ahead as it introduced deep structural reforms by cutting expenditures and bringing about economic stability.

He said that earlier Pakistan was called the country of two tranches, however, it was first time in the history that it completed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme by managing successfully all the 12 levels of the structural reforms. He said that the global ratings for Pakistan had also moved from Negative to Stable and then to Positive and from C and B.

He said that Pakistan was declared second choicest place for investment.

He said that merger of all stock exchanges into Pakistan Stock Exchange had also helped it to become one of the best performing exchanges of the world and improved prospects for Pakistan becoming Asian Tiger.

The Minister said the tax to GDP had improved to 13 per cent while the GDP had increased from 4.7 per cent to 5 per cent plus.

However, he refuted the concept that the growth was due to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. He said that CPEC was just $46 billion project, and most of the projects under it were energy sector project with private sector.

He said that he would welcome US and other countries auto brands in the country. Dar said that Pakistan offered best offers low cost of production, adding, China was de-locating its plants due to high cost of production and Pakistan could become destination for those plants.

He said that regional connectivity was the key to progress and prosperity so the projects like CPEC, TAPI and CASA-1000 project would help regional connectivity which would lead the region towards progress and prosperity.

Talking about the financial inclusion, Dar said by 2020 about 50 per cent of the country's population would be included in financial inclusion programme. He said that after 19 years the population census was taking place in the country.

He said that it was planned in 2016, however, due to engagements of Armed Forces had to be delayed for a year.

To a question, he said that Pakistan nuclear assets were in safe hands, stating these assets were as safe in Pakistan as safe in any part of the world or in the US.

To another question on Indian spy, he said that counsel access was not allowed in charge of treason, however, added all legal assistance was allowed.