TAXILA - Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar vowed again that the Dawn Leaks report would be unveiled either on Monday or Tuesday citing the delay was due to Panama case verdict.

“Dawn leaks report issuance was revoked due to Panama Gate verdict but now it will be surfaced till Tuesday,” he said while addressing here a Press conference. Interior Minister commenting on Panama paper case verdict said that judicial decision always based on law and Constitution but not on the wishes.

He expressed that some folks out there are putting forward weird kind of logic after the Panama Gate verdict.

"The matter is still in court and let the Supreme Court decide fate of the case," Nisar said.

Nisar commented that the decision in Panama Gate is unanimous, however, different meanings are deduced from the verdict as two judges are being praised while negative remarks are coming about the other three, adding, declaring the verdict as a 2-3 decision is not appropriate. Nisar cleared out during his Press conference that all the judges have signed over the matter of forming JIT. He said that a decision by the Supreme Court should not be politicised.

The Interior Minister expressed that the people are talking about protesting over the verdict as he explained that the comments should not be made over a verdict. “Two judges have difference of opinions but the decision to form a JIT was given by all five judges,” he said, adding there was no case on PM like Surrey Palace as petitioners did not have concrete evidence in this regard.

Ch Nisar, lashing out at PPP leadership, said” “the lecture on Sadiq and Amin by Asif Ali Zardari is the sign of doomsday.”

He added that Panama case is different from Surrey Palace, Cotecna diamond necklace and 60 million dollars case.

He said that opponents were frightened from PML-N performance and if judges understand to further investigate the case than it should be respected.

He alleged that Opposition was politicising the Panama case verdict and tried to set its own courts.