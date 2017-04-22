The dead body of DIG Peshawar’s son was found from Karachi at his residence in DHA Karachi today.

According to details, he was strangled by his own police security guard.

While talking to media, DSP Clifton stated that Omar Shahab, son of DIG Peshawar Mazhar Shahab was killed by his body guard Faqeer Muhammad at Khayaban-e-Seher.

The guard was arrested from his room where he locked him up after the murder.

In his confessional statement, Faqeer Muhammad told police that he was intended to get Rs. 200,000 from Omar’s mother and sent back to his native village, while he was going to her room, Omar stopped him and a scuffle broke out between them.

During the scuffle, body guard put a noose around Omar’s neck and killed him in 2:30 am in the morning.

According to police, Faqeer Muhammad is from Kashmor District of Sindh and was working as body guard at house of DIG from last 7 to 7 months.