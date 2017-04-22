AHMEDPUR EAST - The government should reduce budgetary deficit, indirect taxes and dependence on foreign loans in the upcoming annual budget for 2017-18, PPP leader Saleem Bhatti said.

Talking to media here, he demanded the government to cut petroleum prices according to the international market. He said that the masses should be provided direct benefit of the reduction in fuel prices. Terming energy crisis biggest problem of Pakistan, he said that the government should focus on building power projects to control prolonged loadshedding.

He said that the rulers' involvement in forming offshore companies brought disgrace to Pakistan. "How the foreign investors can be convinced to come to Pakistan when its own prime minister does not consider the country safe for investment," he pointed out. The budget should be public friendly, he said, adding that the government should take effective steps to control inflation and unemployment in the country. He said that the defence allocations should be reconsidered in the annual budget. He also urged the government to enlarge the tax-collecting network.

Bhatti opposed Lahore specific mega projects, advising the Punjab government to focus on uplift of law and order, education and health sectors in the provincial budget. He also urged the rulers to pay heed to South Punjab particularly on Bahawalpur.