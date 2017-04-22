SIALKOT-The local people paid homage to Dr Allama Iqbal during their visits to 155-year-old Iqbal Manzil, the birthplace of the poet of the East at Sialkot, on his 79th death anniversary on Friday.

Allama Iqbal's death anniversary was observed in his native city Sialkot to acknowledge his services for getting a separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent.

Quran Khawani was held at Iqbal Manzil under the auspices of Bazam-i-Iqbal in which a large number of people from all walks of life participated.

A large number of students and teachers of Kh Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC) Sialkot led by Principal Dr Zafar Ali visited Iqbal Manzil and paid rich tributes to Allama Iqbal. The KMSMC principal said Allama Iqbal was a visionary poet who presented the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent and the idea was ultimately materialised in the shape of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He said that the teachings of Allama Iqbal are like beacon to promote tolerance, peace and national stability. The people also visited the Imam Sahib Graveyard and laid the floral wreathes at the graves of the parents and other family members of Allama Iqbal, besides, offering Fateha for their eternal peace.o