MIRPUR (AJK)-The people living in Azad Kashmir and Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) observed 79th death anniversary of Poet of the East Allama Iqbal with the renewal of the pledge to continue their struggle for liberation of Held Kashmir.

They also pledged to make Pakistan a truly Islamic state in line with thoughts of the great poet and philosopher. Various cultural, political and social organisations held meetings and seminars to highlight the services rendered by the great poet of 20th century.

A ceremony, consisting of a grand poetic sitting (Mehfil e Mushaira) to mark the death anniversary, was held in the AJK capital on Friday under the auspices of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Cultural Academy.

The gathering titled "Mehfil e Mushaira in the Backdrop of Kashmir Issue - on the Eve of Death Anniversary of Allama Iqbal". it was attended among others by Commissioner Tayyeb, Mr and Mrs Zahid from Glasgow (Scotland), retired secretary to AJK Government, Akram Sohail, Raja Aslam, Raja Sajaad, poets Syeda Amina Bahaar, Naz Muzaffarabadi and Javedul Hassan Javed.

The poets and scholars on the occasion highlighted the importance of high intellect and pen of the poet philosopher - Allama Iqbal for the betterment, self respect and sovereignty of the humanity in line with the teachings of Islam.

The participants emphasised a need for acting upon the sayings of the philosopher who envisioned the emergence of a separate homeland for the Muslims of South Asia. The participants also offered Fateha for the departed soul praying for the solidarity, integrity and prosperity of the country and early success of the Kashmiris' struggle for freedom. A delegation of the AJK people including poets from Mirpur visited the shrine of Allama Dr Iqbal in Lahore and laid wreaths there.