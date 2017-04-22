The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which will be formed under directions of Supreme Court (SC), will enjoy full legal authority and will have jurisdiction to summon prime minister for investigation if needed, stated renowned legal analysts.

While shedding his thoughts on SC’s verdict in Panamagate Case, Justice (r) Anwar Mansoor said that the proposed JIT would be supervised by apex court and would also submit report in the country’s top court after completion of probe.

Mansoor further articulated that whole country, not one province, would feel effects of much awaited decision in Panamagate.

Mansoor termed formation of JIT an unprecedented move as not even a single prime minister had presented himself before an investigation team in Pakistan’s history.

Justice (r) Khawaja Naveed Ahmad said that the names of officials to be included in JIT were still in final phase.

“A notice pertaining to summon prime minister will certainly be issued. In such context, it is possible that prime minister seek immunity or send someone else by giving him power of attorney”, said Naveed Ahmad.

Naveed further apprised that PPP’s Yousaf Raza Gilani appeared before SC as Pakistan’s premier but no PM had ever appeared before JIT or an investigation team.