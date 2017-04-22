PESHAWAR - The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly will move a resolution against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, demanding him to resign in the light of the Supreme Court decision on Panama Leaks case. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government in the province will move a formal resolution in the next session of the provincial assembly which will begin on May 2. The resolution, sources in the PTI said, could be a joint one and that is why it would be first formally discussed with the coalition partners, Jamaat-e- Islami and Qaumi Watan Party. According to the spokesperson of the KP govt Shah Farman, it had been decided to pass a resolution against Sharif. He said that in the light of the SC decision on Panama Leaks case, the KP government is going to pass a resolution demanding resignation of the prime minister. Welcoming the decision of the SC, Farman advised Sharif to resign as he had lost the moral ground to hold the position anymore.

He said that the resignation would enhance the dignity of the country.

Farman said that the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) for corruption case against the prime minister and his family is a proof that he is criminal as a JIT is formed for investigation against the persons involved in heinous crimes.

The KP government spokesperson said that in the light of the Supreme Court verdict, the investigation of JIT could open all closed accounts and previous crimes of Sharif and his family that would be shameful for a person holding the position of prime minister. Therefore, Sharif should immediately leave the office, he added.

PTI has also submitted a resolution against the prime minister in Punjab Assembly, demanding him to resign over the Supreme Court decision on Panama Leaks case.