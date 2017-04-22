Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) has demanded resignation from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, reported Waqt News.

It gave the premier seven days to resign.

“After one week, the High Court Bar will call All Pakistan Bar representatives and decide future plans in this regard,” said the LHBCA president in a press conference.

The lawyers further said that after the verdict of Supreme Court, Prime Minister has lost all ground to stay in office.

“Lawyers will come on the roads, if Prime Minister does not resign,” said the advocates.

“Two of the judges clearly called him incompetent while three other judges did not clear him of corruption charges. Hence, he must leave the office,” demanded advocates.