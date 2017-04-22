Dr. Mohamed Asim, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Maldives, will visit Pakistan from 23-26 April.

The Maldivian Foreign Minister is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs.

The visiting dignitary will call on the Prime Minister of Pakistan. During his visit, various aspects of bilateral relations will be reviewed.

Bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Maldives are characterized by cordiality, mutual respect and commonality of interests. Both countries are bound in fraternal bonds of common faith and continue to support each other at various international fora. The visit will help in the further strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.