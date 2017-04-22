President Mamnoon Hussain underlined the need for promoting the culture of book reading amongst the young lot in order to realise the dream of a safe and secured future as envisioned by the founding fathers of the country.

He was addressing the country's biggest ever book fair organised by National Book Foundation in Islamabad Saturday.

The president pointed out that the world is currently facing multiple challenges, including that of terrorism and extremism. He said these challenges can only be tackled after looking into their social, economic, political and historical factors.

Mamnoon expressed confidence that the book fair will prove to be a healthy activity in order to spread the message of hope, brotherhood and harmony across the country and beyond.

Referring to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the president was confident that Pakistan will achieve economic stability after the operationalisation of the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Adviser on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui highlighted the steps taken for the promotion of literary and cultural activities in the country.

He said the promotion of such healthy activities is imperative in order to address the problems of intolerance, extremism and terrorism.

Over one hundred book publishers and sellers are participating in the three-day event.

People belonging to different walks of life are thronging the fair showing their great interest in a variety of books.