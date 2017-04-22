GUJRANWALA- A man allegedly hanged his wife to death in the name of honour here in Kalar Abadi on Friday.

According to police, Ashfaq doubted that his wife Kiran had established illicit relations with someone. On Friday, the couple quarrel over the issue and in a fit of rage, the accused hanged his wife to death. On information, the Baghbanpura Police rushed to the scene and shifted the dead bodies to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

In another incident, a girl was shot at and critically injured over a minor issue here at Nowshera Virkan. Police sources said that two minor brothers plucked some berries from the neighbouring house. Later, angry at the act of the children, neighbour Zahid entered in their home and opened fire, as result a girl Asifa got bullet injuries and was rushed to DHQ Hospital Gujranwala. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

CRUSHED TO DEATH

An unidentified man was crushed to death by a train here near Sheranwala Bagh railway crossing. According to rescue sources, an unidentified man, appeared to be 45-year-old, was crossing railway track when a Rawalpindi-bound train. Coming from Lahore, crushed him to death. The police shifted the dead body to DHQ hospital for identification and medico-legal formalities.