SADIQABAD - The PML-N leaders and workers thronged roads after the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on Panama Leaks case, celebrating the verdict as victory of the prime minister and his family.

The local PML-N workers celebrated the victory under the leadership of Provincial Minister Ch Shafique Ahmed Pappa. They were witnessed dancing to drumbeats, raising slogans in favour of their party leadership and distributed sweets in joy of their victory. On the occasion, PML-N leaders - Zubair Afzal, Mian Bashir, Mian Aslam and Ch Asad Mukhtar termed the SC verdict a historic decision in the country's judicial history. They also termed it a moral victory of their party.

PTI IN JUBILATION AS WELL

On the other hand, the PTI office-bearers - Attaur Rehman, Shahid Amir Shahid, Saeed Saqib and Ch Akram also praised the SC verdict. They said that in light of the verdict, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is no longer eligible for the premiership.

The PPP leaders, on the other hand, rejected the court verdict and sought PM resignation on moral grounds.