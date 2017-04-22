HAFIZABAD-The Market Committee secretary has been suspended while the case of Administrator is being sent to NAB on charge of allegedly allotting plots/shops and other corrupts practices.

Some old food grains licencees of old grain markets including Sheikh Mustafa Ishaq had submitted a complaint to the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment, the Special Secretary Agriculture (Marketing) and the Hafizabad DC that they are old commission agents of old grain markets and according to the policy of the market committee, the left-out 49 plots/shops in the newly established grain market on Madhrianwala Road should have been allotted to the licencees/middlemen who were genuine licencees of the market committee since 2002. However, Market Committee secretary Shahbaz Cheema in collusion with the other staff had issued bogus food grain licences to about 45 non-businessmen and allotted them plots/shops at throwaway price allegedly by minting money.

The Punjab ACE Director has recently ordered a probe to ascertain the allegation regarding the bogus allotment. Meanwhile, the Special Secretary Agriculture has suspended the Market Committee secretary and directed the Hafizabad DC to send his case to the NAB for legal action. The inquiry by the ACE is also under process.

SCHOLARSHIPS

Educational scholarship worth Rs390,000 were distributed to 65 girls students of Government Public Higher Secondary School Jalalpur Bhattian by the District Zakat Officer Muhammad Zaheer Ashraf. He advised the recipients to avail the stipends provided by the government to brighten their career.