ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will soon nominate three officers for the Joint Investigation Team to probe Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family in Panama leaks case.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday asked the NAB to forward names of three officers and it would pick one officer out of the three for appointment to the JIT, which would investigate the ruling family.

The SC on Thursday had directed constituting a JIT to be headed by an additional director-general of the Federal Investigative Agency and the representatives of the Inter-Services Intelligence, the Military Intelligence, the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, and the NAB.

Well-placed sources said that the NAB had received the SC orders for nominating three of its officers on Friday afternoon.

Later, the NAB Chairman, Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, while chairing a high-level meeting in this regard discussed names of three officers of director level, and also discussed the apex court judgement in Panama case in detail.

They said that all senior officials and representatives of the legal department of the NAB were also present in the meeting and briefed the chairman on it.

They said that the NAB had decided in its meeting that the bureau would forward a list of three officers of Grade-20 to the SC within given timeframe.

The NAB chairman also directed director operations and the legal department to follow the SC instruction in letter and spirit. A senior official confirmed that the chairman presided a meeting for further strategy on Panama leaks and bureau’s role. He said that it was also decided that the NAB chairman would perform his duties without carrying any blame.

The official said that it might be possible that a political party to file reference for the removal of the NAB chairman from his post, because Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had filed a petition against the appointment of the chairman but the SC dismissed it.

Later, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhary in a press conference announced that the PTI would file a reference for the removal of the NAB chairman.