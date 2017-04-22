Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saturday hoped that the nation will get rid of ‘Godfather of Corruption’ after Eidul Fitr.

This was stated by the party central information secretary Naeemul Haq while commenting on the statement of Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

“Our sympathies are with Marriyum Bibi and her party as they had to bear sever mental trauma after their leader caught red-handed by the apex court. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Imran Khan Stance and evidences,” Naeem said.

Naeem stated that poor ministers and party workers are told that Nawaz's name is not included in Panama Papers.

“They were mitigated that proofs against Nawaz Sharif are worthless, even after the clear verdict of Supreme Court they were lied and mislead by distributing confectionaries. Although Supreme Court has unanimously declared that Nawaz Sharif and his Family are continuously lying,” Naeem said in a statement.

He further said that Supreme Court’s bench has unanimously accepted Imran Khan’s stance, all the proofs and has given verdict. Future Chief Justice of Pakistan, including the most senior judge has ordered to disqualify Nawaz Sharif immediately. He said the Supreme Court has told the nation that fortune of Nawaz Sharif and his family is due to skillful mugging.

Moreover, he said that Insha’Allah after 60 days Supreme Court will stamp dishonesty and Corrupt.

“Insha’Allah nation will be saved from God father of corruption after Eid-ul-Fitar,” he remarked.