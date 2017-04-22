GUJRAT - A large number of students participated in a ceremony and walk to show their respect and highlight significance of a teacher in students' academic as well as personality development.

The ceremony and walk were held at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG).

The ceremony titled "Our teacher our pride" was organised by the Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences (FMAS) at Quaid-e-Azam Library Auditorium. The students expressed their belief that a good teacher is a valuable asset to the nation.

FMAS Chairman Prof Dr Abdur Rehman and Chairperson Management Sciences and Commerce Dr Ghulam Ali Bhatti were the guests of honour at the ceremony.

A walk was also organised on the occasion.

Dr Abdur Rehman discussed the leading role of a teacher with regard to the promotion of positive social values. "The character-building of students is one of the basic responsibilities of a teacher," he said.

Dr Ghulam Ali Bhatti said a teacher's prime responsibility is the welfare and overall personality development of students. Faculty members Waqas Manzoor Dar, Dr Usman, Saba, Adnan, Ajmal, Yasir Farooqi, Hina, Ashfaq, and Ali also spoke on the occasion. Coordinator Tasadduq Hussain Warraich and students Zeeshan, Ali and Ayesha also paid glowing tributes to their teachers.