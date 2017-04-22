BAHAWALPUR-Commander 31 Corps Lt-Gen Sher Afgun declared that Pakistan Army is the best army of the world, which has made the country's defence impregnable to the extent that nobody can dare cast evil eye on the motherland.

Speaking at an interactive here, Lt-Gen Sher Afgun stressed that academia can play an important role to build the future of Pakistan. "Pak Army always played its role to build the nation and maintain the peace in the country," he pointed out, adding that Operation Zarb-e-Azb has successfully been completed and now Operation Raadul Fasaad is continued to eliminate terrorism from the country.

The interactive session was held at Corps Headquarters, which was attended by faculty members/ academia of Bahawalpur region. The Corps Commander enlightened the audience regarding Army's contribution in nation building and the sacrifices rendered by armed forces for ensuring peace and stability in the country. He emphasized the importance of national unity, role of academia in future of Pakistan and synergetic approach of all institutions in nation building.

The participants appreciated the event and asked that similar events be conducted in future as well.