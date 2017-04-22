Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal says optimistic approach is must to turn the dreams of progress into reality.

Addressing a prize distribution ceremony at a school in Lahore on Saturday, he said political stability and hard work will make Pakistan one of the top twenty-five economies of the world by 2025.

The minister said that continuously new advancements are taking place in education and teachers should produce brains which in future could emerge as scientists.

He said the government is utilizing all available resources to equip new generation with modern knowledge.