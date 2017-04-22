Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has begun 'crying' again since the Panama case verdict was announced.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also alleged that Imran Khan is 'playing games' whereas Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is ready to accept new decisions of JIT.

During the press conference in Rawalpindi on yesterday, she questioned why opposition including Imran Khan is overreacting while PM is only answerable to JIT.

Criticizing co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari, she said that Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif launched China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project for the development of Pakistan but you have even failed to clean heaps of garbage in Karachi.

She strongly denounced statement of Aitzaz Ahsan regarding defence department.

Earlier, opposition senators participated in the Senate and National Assembly sessions with black ribbons tied on their arms as a gesture to record protest and unanimously demanded PM Nawaz Sharif to step down from the post till completion of probe by the JIT.

On April 20, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa announced Panama Leaks case decision comprising of 540 pages. The court issued a split ruling calling for a joint investigation team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), State Bank of Pakistan, Inter-Services Intelligence and Military Intelligence that will be headed by a director-general level FIA officer.

"A thorough investigation is required," Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said.

Two of the five judges went further, branding Sharif "dishonest" and saying he should be disqualified, but they were outnumbered. The bench further directed to form JIT within seven days, and present report within 60 days.

The case against Sharif stems from documents leaked from the Panama-based Mossack Fonseca law firm, which appeared to show that his daughter and two sons owned offshore holding companies and used them to buy properties in London.