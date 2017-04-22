Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has removed his Chief Executive Officer Bernd Hildenbrand from his post.

A notification had been issued which states that Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Nayyar Hayat has been appointed as acting CEO of PIA after Hildenbrand.

The government had also barred German national Hildenbrand from leaving the country due to an investigation into corruption charges, which he had denied.

“My conscience is clear. I haven’t done anything wrong. There’s no question of any corruption on my part. Whatever I did was to the best of my ability and in the best interest of PIA. All major transactions were made with the approval of Board of Directors and according to the rules,” he said.

The Federal Investigation Agency has launched an investigation against Hildenbrand for leasing aircraft at inflated rates Sri Lankan airline in comparison to prevailing market rates and for selling a PIA Airbus A310 aircraft to a German museum in violation of rules and regulations.

It is alleged that PIA lost millions of dollars as a result of aforementioned deal.