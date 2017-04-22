Amidst soaring load shedding and consequent protests, a special briefing was given to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif reiterating complete elimination of power cuts by March-2018.

Prime minister was further informed that 8000 megawatt of electricity will be added in national grid by March next year and either one or two new power projects will start giving outputs every month from now onwards.

As per details available, 5710MW of additional electricity will be available in the end of the ongoing year whereas further 2200MW will be added by March next year. Officials apprised prime minister that 760MW of electricity has been added in national grid via Bhikki Power Plant.

In May-2017, Thermal Power Station Guddu will add 335MW and Sahiwal Power Plant will add 660MW. June will witness induction of 315MW in system as Chashma-IV will start functioning.

Haveli Bahadur Shah Grid Station Unit-1 will start producing 380MW of electricity in July while Unit-2 of same plant will add 380MW in month of August. Sahiwal Coal Power Plant Grid-2 will provide national grid with 660MW of electricity in the same month.

Following these developments, Balloki Power Plant Grid-1 will add 330MW in September whereas Grid-2 of same power plant will add 380MW in the next month.

660MW from Port Qasim Power Plant Grid-1 will be linked with power transmission lines in December while two other projects with joint capacity 400MW will be inaugurated upon completion in same month.

Then, by the March-2018, Neelum-Jhelum will start providing 600MW of electricity whereas Port Qasim Poer Plant Grid-2 will also add another 600 MW to the national grid.

Tarbela Hydropower Project 5th Extension would soar power production by 1000MW.

In the above mentioned pretext, federal government seems all set to curtail load shedding which in the opposite scenario may act as biggest opposition against the federal government in upcoming general polls.