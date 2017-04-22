ISLAMABAD - The ruling party leadership under the chair of Prime Minister has agreed to completely comply with the apex court directions on Panama Papers revelation case despite certain reservations and at the same time decided to snub the opposition’s demand for prime minister’s resignation as frivolous.

Sources aware of the consultative meeting held at the Prime Minister’s House said that the legal team of the government gave a detailed briefing to the participants on the court verdict with all its ramifications and it was decided that the court order would be fully complied with.

The sources further informed that the meeting also discussed the opposition’s demand for prime minister’s resignation and termed it illogical and frivolous.

It was further decided in the meeting that PML-N leaders would come up with strong rebuttal to the baseless allegations and accusations being levelled against the prime minister and his family members so that they could not mislead the people on the issue.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif regretted that the opposition had once again backed out from its commitment to accept the Supreme Court verdict and even at that time too the prime minister refrained his legal team to raise the issue of maintainability.

The sources said that the ruling PML-N leadership had also some reservations over the three-two verdict in their support but the prime minister had made it clear to all that instead of raising objections or making the verdict controversial they should fully comply with the directions of the five-member bench to appear before the JIT for investigations.

The legal team was assigned the task to prepare for the response of 13 questions raised by the five-member larger bench in its verdict on Panama Papers revelations.

The sources said that to tackle with the hue and cry of the opposition parties it was decided that the party leaders should come up with a befitting response to what they termed the illogical and frivolous demand of the opposition and expose them in the public eye.

The sources said that ruling PML-N would also be holding public rallies in parts of the country to neutralise the negative propaganda of the opposition parties and would continue with its development agenda.

The legal team of the government was directed to prepare for the defence before the JIT and directed all the concerned departments to facilitate the swift implementation on the apex court verdict.

Those who attended the meeting included federal ministers Ch. Nisar Ali Khan, Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, Ahsan Iqbal, Kh. Saad Rafique, Kh. Asif, State Minister Maryum Aourengzeb, Advisor to PM Irfan Siddiqui, Barrister Zafarullah, Attorney General Ashtar Aousaf and Senator Pervaiz Rasheed.