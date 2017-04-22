PHALIA-A PML-N union council chairman was gunned down and three others including his two guards were injured in a firing incident here on Friday.

Sources said that PML-N Kala Shadian chairman Jamshed Tarar was heading towards his home when some unknown persons attacked his vehicle with indiscriminate firing near Jagon Kalan.

As a result Mr Tarar died on the spot while his two guards - Qamar and Sikandar along with his an associate sustained injuries. The Qadirabad Police shifted the injured and dead body to THQ hospital for treatment and medico-legal formalities. According to doctors at the hospital, condition of Sikandar is critical.

The police said that the deceased UC chairman was the brother of Naveed Tarar, civil judge Rawalpindi.

The police have launched further investigation.

On the other hand, Phalia Tehsil Bar Association President Saif Chadhar has announced strike against brutal murder of Jamshed Tarar on Saturday (today).