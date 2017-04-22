SADIQABAD- The PPP office-bearers condemned registration of a case against the party leader Rana Tariq Mehmood Khan on 'false charges' of abduction.

Talking to media, PPP South Punjab president Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, general secretary Natasha Daultana and secretary information Shaukat Basra said that Rana Tariq is being subjected to political victimisation. They said that the PPP's history is filled with sacrifices and it cannot be sidelined by using such mean tactics. "After its failure in resolving public woes, the government has adopted a new strategy to make its rivals a subject of political victimisation," they alleged.

They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the RY Khan DPO to look in to the matter and order the officials concerned for immediate withdrawal of the case. They also warned to stage province-wide protests otherwise.

DINNER IN HONOUR OF FOREIGN ENVOYS: Sardar Amir Hamza, son of MPA Sardar Ibrahim Khalil, arranged a dinner in honour of foreign consul generals and other officials here the other day.

Russian Consul General Oleg N Avdeev, French Consul General François Dall'Orso, Sri Lankan Consul General HMB Herath, Saudi Arabian Consul General, Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Noor Hilal Saifur Rehman, Brig Tariq, Brig Sajid, Sindh Commissioner Income Tax Tariq Khan and Commissioner IR Shakil Ahmed attended the dinner.

Sardar Amir Hamza told the participants about geographical and historical importance of Bhong area.

He also apprised them of the problems being faced by residents of the area. He also invited the guests to visit the historic Bhong Mosque at which the guests promised to visit the mosque soon.