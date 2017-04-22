ISLAMABAD - Opposition parties in houses of Parliament on Friday demanded immediate resignation of the prime minister to make way for a fair and transparent investigation against him and his family members in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict in the Panama leaks case.

As per the decision of the joint opposition parties meeting jointly chaired by Syed Khursheed Shah and Aitzaz Ahsan, the opposition parties did not let both houses of the Parliament to work smoothly, leading to their adjournment amid pandemonium.

On the other hand, ruling party leaders came down hard on the opposition parties for not accepting the apex court verdict, accusing them of bent on harming the democratic system.

Leader of House in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq terming the opposition’s demand for the prime minister’s resignation illogical said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had always accepted court verdicts and they would once again bow to the court order of investigation of the PM and his children by a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) which would function under the direct supervision of the apex court.

He said that the opposition parties’ protest stemmed from the frustration caused by their defeat in 2013 general elections. He claimed that the prime minister has been vindicated and, in the future proceedings, the opposition will also face a rout.

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad also demanded the resignation of the prime minister to have a fair investigation by the JIT. He also asked the opposition parties to form a grand alliance to force the PM to step down and offered to work for bringing all opposition parties on a single platform.

Talking to media, after the adjournment of Parliament proceedings, Aitzaz Ahsan and Khursheed Shah rejected the formation of the JIT.

They contended that how could an employee investigate his employer. They said that officials of Grade-19 or Grade-20 could not investigate a sitting prime minister and he must step down to have a fair trial. They said that institutions such as the Inter-Services Intelligence, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, the Federal Investigation Agency and the State Bank of Pakistan were directly or indirectly answerable to the prime minister and in such a situation none of the officials could investigate the PM.

Shah said that in the past they stood by the prime minister against a demand for his resignation but this time around he should resign to save democracy and the Parliament. “We took the blame of friendly opposition but we always supported him to save the system but now his resignation is essential and this is the reason we are demanding his resignation,” he explained.

Aitzaz Ahsan said that courts had been always soft on Sharifs but this time majority of the judges had rejected the letter from the Qatari prince as evidence of money trail of London properties owned by the Sharif family.

He said that they have rejected the JIT because in the given circumstances it would not possible that it would do justice to the task it has been assigned to.

He also expressed his astonishment over the SC decision which had cleared Maryam Nawaz Sharif of all charges even before the formation of the JIT.

To a question, he said that PPP would devise a strategy to force the prime minister to step down so that the ground for a fair investigation could be prepared.

Jamaat-i-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq, who later joined the PPP’s press conference, said the demand of the joint opposition was that there should be an independent investigation and the prime minister should resign on moral grounds.

He said in the presence of the prime minister, how the JIT could hold a transparent investigation. He said it would be a tragedy if corruption was eliminated from the country.