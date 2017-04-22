ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has set an example by presenting himself for accountability before the apex court.

Talking to media persons here, she said the Supreme Court has rejected the pray of petitioners. She said the PM would also answer all the questions of Joint Investigation Team. She said those negating the JIT are doing contempt of court.

She said that the political parties which had rejected the formation of JIT, ordered by the Supreme Court were committing contempt of court and while demanding resignation from the PM they should remember that all their seven prayers have been rejected by the court.

She said that all the international rating agencies and lending institutions of the world in their anodyne surveys and reports had invariably declared Nawaz Sharif as the most endearing leader of the masses and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as the most popular party of the country due to the measures taken by it for serving the masses and leading the country to the path of prosperity and a sustained economic growth.

The minister said that the opposition parties were weary of the popularity of Nawaz Sharif because they knew that if the development projects launched by the present government were completed, it would be impossible for them to compete with PML-N in political arena. Therefore, they were conspiring to dethrone his government by foul means, she added.

Marriyum said that the politics of ifs and butts should come to an end now and all the political parties must get together to bring an end to the disruptive narrative otherwise the country would continue to face incidents like Mardan and Sialkot.

Replying to a question, she said that the Sharif family had provided record of the businesses of Mian Sharif dating back to 35 to 40 years and if there were any unanswered questions, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) would be given satisfactory responses.

Marriyum remarked that Supreme Court directive for the formation of JIT was an endorsement of Prime Minister’s letter to the Chief Justice regarding constitution of a judicial commission.

She said that CPEC which was a pivotal of the ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative of China and duly acknowledged as a game changer for the entire region was gift of the Prime Minister to the entire nation and as many as 65 countries of the world which would benefit from the Gawadar Port. The minister said that CPEC was in fact extension of motorway project launched by Nawaz Sharif government.

She said that such exhibitions were actually part of the development narrative started by the present government and the elements trying to destabilise the political system were in fact working on the agenda of the enemy.

She said that the Prime Minister had made the promise that load-shedding would be gone by 2018 and pursuant to that pledge a number of power producing projects have been initiated and Bhikki power unit was one of them.