A teenaged girl was shot at and injured in Daharki town of Ghotki district by her cousin.

The injured girl, Sadaf, was rushed to a hospital in Rahim Yar Khan in a critical condition.

According to police, Sadaf had eloped to contract a marriage of her free will with a young boy of the same town but she was caught by her parents and area residents and handed over to the police.

The accused surrendered himself to police and confessed to the crime.

No FIR was registered in the case till the filing of this report.