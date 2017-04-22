SAMBRIAL - The Punjab government has approved the establishment of Rescue 1122 station in Sambrial City.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Rescue 1122 station will be established on main Wazirabad Road near Sambrial Press Club and the Government Rural Health Dispensary. Rescue 1122 station will be set up over four kanal and 4 marla land, owned by the Sialkot District administration, at a cost of Rs19 million.

The building to be completed in one year will comprise an office, garage for emergency vehicles and residential rooms for the staff. The Building Department has initiated construction, however, official foundation-laying ceremony is expected to be performed in the first week of May 2017.