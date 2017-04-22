ISLAMABAD - In a procedural move on Friday, the Supreme Court has issued notices to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his two sons Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, asking them to fully cooperate with the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) during probe into charges that Sharif family had hidden assets through offshore tax havens. The notices were issued through Secretary to Prime Minister and Advocate on Record, sources told.

In a split decision in the Panama Papers case on Thursday, three judges found there was not enough evidence of financial or other misdeeds to remove the PM from office, though two members disagreed.

All five raised questions about the source of funds for several London apartments owned by the Sharif family, which was never fully explained in court. The apex court has also forwarded copies of the verdict to DG FIA, DG MI, DG ISI, Chairman SECP, Chairman NAB and Governor of State Bank of Pakistan. All these institutions have been directed to nominate representatives to be made part of the JIT.

Copies of the verdict have been forwarded to the Establishment Division and Attorney General as well.