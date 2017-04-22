SIALKOT-The three sisters, who were remanded in police custody for two weeks in a murder case, have confessed to killing accused Fazal Abbas Shah (50) for, what they said, as a punishment for alleged blasphemy he committed 13 years ago.

He had been murdered by the sisters at his home after a week of his arrival from Denmark in village Nangal Mirza Bajwa, Pasrur tehsil here on April 19.

They showed no repentance over the murder while getting their statement recorded before the police. The accused women belonged to a poor farmer family in Narowal district.

"No one had motivated us to kill the accused by taking him as a blasphemer, as we had heard in our childhood that the punishment of any blasphemer is death only," said the police.

They said that the hate for the accused blasphemer also grew up with them with their age which resulted in the murder. "We killed him when we were able to do so as we could not do 13 years ago as being the children," they added.

Their family also felt proud that their daughters had earned Jannat by killing an alleged blasphemer.

On Thursday, a magisterial court remanded the three sisters. The police had produced the accused Amna, Afshan and Razia Bibi in the court of judicial magistrate Waseem Hussain Chatta and sought their judicial remand.

Pasrur Saddar police had registered a case Under Sections 34,109 and 302 PPC against the three accused sisters. The case was registered on the report of Syed Azhar Hussain Shamasi, a local faith healer and uncle of the slain accused Fazal Abbas Shah.

The FIR revealed that the three sisters shot dead the Fazal Abbas Shah after being motivated by Maulavi Shafiq Dogar, the Imam of local Jamia Masjid Sadique Akbar Pasrur.

Maulavi Shafiq is also the petitioner of the case (No. 50/2004) lodged at Pasrur City police station Under Section 295-A by him on March 02, 2004 against Fazal Abbas. SHO Pasrur Saddar police station Saeed Hunjra said that police have also arrested Maulavi Shafiq in the murder case. Police have sent him behind bars.

According to the FIR, Fazal Abbas Shah had allegedly conducted blasphemy while addressing the participants of Ashura procession in Pasrur city's congested Jinnah Gate locality on March 02, 2004. After the registration of the case, the accused had fled away to Denmark and had been living there after getting the Danish nationality. Police said that challan of the blasphemy case (No. 50/2004) had also been lying incomplete.