SAHIWAL - The Academic Council of Sahiwal Medical College has recommended surrendering of services of medical superintendent and two senior doctors of DHQ Hospital Sahiwal to the Health Department.

The decision was made in response to a continuous row between the Young Doctors Association (YDA) and the management of the Teaching Hospital. SMC Principal Zafar H Tanveer told media a letter had been written to the higher authorities for surrendering the services of Medical superintendent Abdul Aziz, Senior Medical Officer Ejaz Awan and gynecologist Rubina Zaib.

The emergency meeting of the council was called to address 11-point charter of demands of the YDA which it presented during its three-day protest. During the protest, the YDA had presented the demands and highlighted various issues including unavailability of quality medicines, MS' alleged misconduct and lobbying against senior teaching faculty, his misreporting and failure to address the issues of drug reaction in various wards, non-sharing of medicines budget, continues victimisation of five office-bearers of the YDA at the hospital, repairing and maintenance of hospital equipment especially X-ray machine and threatening behaviour of the hospital administration.

The Academic council unanimously decided to surrender the services of the MS, SMO and gynecologist to the Health Department Punjab and immediate withdrawal of the MS' order seeking explanation from five YDA office-bearers Dr Shoaib, Dr Shazad, Dr Asim, Dr Faiq and Dr Asadullah and withholding their salaries. The Academic council recommended that the teaching faculty would not work under the supervision of MS Dr Abdul Aziz Sheikh and it would not attend any meeting headed by the district administration regarding day to day affairs of the SMC. The Academic Council being a statuary body will run the SMC'S day to day affairs.

When contacted, DHQ Hospital MS Dr Abdul Aziz Sheikh said all the YDA demands and allegation were baseless and contradictory to the reality.