WARBURTON - A daylong workshop was held here to review registration of disabled persons and mortgage houses during the second phase of census, scheduled to be started from April 25, in Nankana Sahib district.

The district charge superintendents and circle supervisors attended the workshop. Statistics Department Officer Nawazish Ali, Master Trainer Wasim Raza and Adnan Aslam imparted training to the census staff. During the workshop, the officials reviewed the forms of census and discussed various situations to be occurred during census process.

On the occasion, Nawazish Ali advised the census staff to adhere to the rules and regulations to make transparent and smooth execution of the second phase. The staffers must clarify ambiguities regarding census process in the question and answer session, he added. He said that the census staff will be provided with stationary and forms on April 22. The staff will be joined by the army personnel from April 23 for the smooth execution of census, he added.