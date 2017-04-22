In his opinion article ‘The Mysterious Mr. Jadhav’ in Indian Express, Indian journalist Karan Thapar asked some hard questions from the Indian government about the self-confessed RAW spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and New Delhi’s stance on him.

Thapar simply put it in his words: “I’ve ended up with questions. The more I learn, the more they multiply”

The journalist mentioned some critical points in his piece regarding two passports of Jadhav and purchasing his mother’s flat under his Muslim name.

Firstly while mentioning the passports, Thapar wrote, “Why does Jadhav have two passports, one in his own name and another in the name of Hussein Mubarak Patel? According to The Indian Express, the second passport was originally issued in 2003 and renewed in 2014. The passport numbers are E6934766 and L9630722.”

When he contacted the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about this, he was told that “India need to get access to Jadhav before he gets an answer.”

While writing about his double identity, the Indian journalist mentioned “Since 2007, Jadhav has rented a Bombay flat owned by his mother, Avanti, in the name of Hussein Mubarak Patel. Why would he use an alias to rent his own mother’s flat?”

Thapar questioned if Jadhav had changed his name after converting to Islam then why he held another valid passport with his original name.

“Why did the government let him, unless he deceived them?” asked Thapar.

The journalist then talked about Indian government’s claim that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran and forcibly brought to Balochistan. He also mentioned that a former German, Gunter Mulack, at least initially mentioned that it can be true.

“But has the government pursued the matter with Mulack?” questioned Thapar.

About contacting with Iranian government, Thapar asked Indian MEA and received the answer, “We did pursue the matter with Iran, but, as the MEA spokesperson admitted, they don’t seem to have responded or, perhaps, even conducted an investigation yet. We seem to have accepted that. Odd, wouldn’t you say?”

He also asks why Pakistani agencies would kidnap Jadhav? What was so special about him as 4,000 other Indians are in Iran but why just Jadhav?