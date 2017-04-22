TOBA TEK SINGH - The police arrested three youth allegedly on charge of bullying a female anti-polio worker and snatching her jewellery here at Gojra on Friday.

According to the Gojra City Police, Sana Raheel was busy with anti-polio vaccine in village Chak 435/JB near Gojra. In the meanwhile, the accused - Abdul Jabbar, Muhammad Ashraf and Asghar Ali followed and teased her. They also roughed up and snatched her jewellery worth Rs40,000 when she resisted their bullying. The police arrested the accused from their houses and put them behind bars.

PO arrested: A team of the Charsada Police arrested a proclaimed offender during a raid in Chak 430/JB, Gojra here.

According to police, the accused identified as Waris Ali was wanted by the police in different cases of heinous crime. He was declared a proclaimed offender in various cases, the police said.

HOUSE BURGLED

Dacoits took away cash and gold ornaments from a house in Gojra in broad daylight.

Sheikh Ziaul Haq of Imamia Colony told the Gojra City Police that he along with his family was at home when some unidentified dacoits barged into the house and looted cash and gold ornaments worth hundreds of thousands of rupees. The police launched investigation.