The airport police, on Saturday, added three new names of suspects to the already registered FIR for the Pakistani-Norwegian women tortured at the Benazir International Airport Islamabad.

A request from the head of the Pakistani-Norwegian family, Khalid Khan, was added to the case registered by the FIA, police sources said.

The request nominated three Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) personnel including female staffers Ghazala Shaheen and Nosheela who allegedly tortured the family members.

The airport police started a probe into the investigation and asked the airport officials to share the CCTV footage from the day of the incident.

Earlier on April 20, a new footage of a brawl between the two female Norwegian nationals and a lady constable of the FIA surfaced late Wednesday, in which the two passengers were seen misbehaving with officials on duty at the Islamabad airport.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Mian Saqib Nasir also took notice of the incident at Islamabad airport and sought a report from the interior secretary and DG FIA in three days.